Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal on eight shots and added five hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Svechnikov led all skaters with eight shots, and he was able to cash in his last one for an insurance tally. The Russian winger managed 42 points in 55 regular-season games, but he's off to a good start in the playoffs. While he started Game 1 on the third line, Svechnikov is likely going to see top-six duties and plenty of power-play time -- he had 17 points with the man advantage in the regular season.