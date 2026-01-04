Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Svechnikov has scored in five of the last seven games, and he has 13 points over his last nine outings. The winger had the goal to put the Hurricanes up 3-1 in the second period, though the lead wouldn't last. He's now at 12 goals, 31 points, 117 shots, 68 hits, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 41 appearances. Svechnikov is currently on the top line with a sizzling Sebastian Aho, which should give the former a chance to keep his own hot stretch rolling.