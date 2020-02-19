Svechnikov scored the game-winning, power-play goal on two shots Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Predators.

Svechnikov extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists), which spans the entire month of February to date. The 19-year-old has been electrifying as a sophomore, racking up 24 goals and 55 points with a plus-17 rating in 59 games. He's also rung up 42 PIM for fantasy owners.