Svechnikov scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old winger pounced on a clearing attempt at the New York blue line, zipped into the slot and wired the puck past Jonathan Quick to open the scoring early in the first period. That proved to be all the offense Brandon Bussi would need on the night. Svechnikov would probably prefer not to take a three-week break for the Olympics given his current form, as over the last 10 games he's erupted for nine goals and 14 points.