Svechnikov posted a hat trick, seven shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Svechnikov was spectacular Thursday, but few of his teammates were able to say the same. The hat trick was his first in the regular season, and he now has six goals, two assists, 18 shots and a plus-2 rating through four contests. He's been a solid-to-good winger over the last three years, but we could be witnessing a true breakout campaign for the 22-year-old, who was selected second overall in 2018.