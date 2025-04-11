Svechnikov notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Svechnikov has battled injuries recently but still has three points over his last five outings. If the injury issue crops up again, don't be surprised to see Svechnikov rest before the end of the regular season -- the Hurricanes are locked into a first-round matchup versus the Devils to begin the playoffs. Svechnikov has managed 46 points, 172 shots on net, 142 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 68 contests this season.