Svechnikov scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Sechnikov was forechecking and picked the pocket of Dylan Larkin, which let the sniper break in alone on John Gibson and snap a shot high blocker. The points extended his scoring streak to five games and nine points (three goals, six assists; 14 shots). Svechnikov is also on a three-game goal streak, but he also picked up another minor penalty, this time for roughing. That gives him 12 PIM in his last 10 games. Discipline is the name of the game in Carolina, but he's really put up some solid offense while playing with an edge.