Svechnikov had a goal and a power-play assist in a 2-1 win over Buffalo on Monday. He also had four hits and six PIM.

Svechnikov has seven points (five goals, two assists) on a three-game point streak. He scored a hat trick Saturday against the Devils. Svechnikov is on a 69-point pace, which would equal his career mark (2021-22), but strip away his 0-for-eight games to start the season, and the winger has been delivering at a point-per-game pace ever since. Svechnikov has 138 shots, 14 power-play points, 87 hits and 38 PIM in 50 games this season.