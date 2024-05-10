Svechnikov logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Svechnikov picked up an assist on Jake Guentzel's opening goal midway through the first period before tying the game 2-2 late in the third with Carolina's net empty, snapping a rebound past Igor Shesterkin. It's the second goal and eighth point for Svechnikov through eight postseason contests. He had 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 59 regular-season games.