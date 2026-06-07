Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Forces overtime in Game 3

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Svechnikov's tally came with 1:42 left in regulation, and it completed the Hurricanes' comeback from four goals down after two periods. The 26-year-old winger has three goals and two assists over his last six outings. Overall, he's produced four goals, five assists, 47 shots on net, 65 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 16 playoff contests. With the Hurricanes facing some adversity in this round, Svechnikov could find himself shuffled around the lineup as head coach Rod Brind'Amour tries to push the right buttons.