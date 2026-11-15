Svechnikov scored twice in a 5-1 win over Seattle on Saturday in the second game of the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland.

Both goals came on the power play. He fired four shots and laid three hits. Svechnikov is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak (five goals, two assists). He has 19 shots, eight hits and a plus-7 rating on this run. Svechnikov is scoring at a point-per-game pace this season for the first time in his career. He has 11 goals, 10 assists, 45 hits, 63 shots and nine power-play points in 21 games this campaign.