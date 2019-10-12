Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal and added a helper and three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Svechnikov had the lone helper on Brett Pesce's first-period tally, giving the Russian winger a league-leading seven assists in five games. He then iced the contest with the empty-netter. With a plus-7 rating, 15 shots on goal and six PIM to go with eight points, Svechnikov is a name on the rise in fantasy circles.