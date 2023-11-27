Svechnikov scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Hurricanes trailed 2-1 before Svechnikov set up Brady Skjei for the equalizer and scored the go-ahead goal himself in a span of 1:14 late in the third period. The goal was Svechnikov's first of the year, and it might just be the one to open the floodgates. The winger has a goal and five helpers over his last six games, giving him nine points, 28 shots, 24 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 12 appearances this season.