Svechnikov (ankle) told reporters he would have been ready for the next round had the Hurricanes advanced, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Svechnikov racked up four goals, three helpers and 14 shots in six postseason appearances prior to suffering his ankle injury. During the regular season, the Russian winger recorded career highs in goals (24) and assists (37) and could push for new personal best next year.

More News