Tuesday's contest between Carolina and Nashville has been postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

When the game might be rescheduled wasn't included as part of the league's announcement, though the two sides are set to play again in mid-April. As of Monday, only Jordan Staal was listed as being in the league's COVID-19 protocols, though the NHL will provide an update later Tuesday. If there are more players in the protocol, Svehcnikov and the Hurricanes could be in danger of seeing Thursday's matchup with Florida postponed as well.