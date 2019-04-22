Svechnikov (concussion) will be considered a game-time decision for Monday's Game 6 against Washington, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Svechnikov missed Games 4 and 5 of the series with this concussion, after he was mauled in a fight against Alex Ovechkin in Game 3. The 19-year-old has one point in two games of the series so far, and would likely replace Clark Bishop in the lineup if he's healthy. For what it's worth, the Russian was seen in a full-contact jersey at morning skate Monday.