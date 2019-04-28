Svechnikov (concussion) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 2 versus the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Svechnikov hasn't played since Game 3 of the first round, when he was injured after a fight with the Alex Ovechkin. Before that incident, Svechnikov was strong in his first two playoff games, compiling two goals and an assist. He was able to skate on his own Saturday, which bodes well for his chances to get into Game 3 if he can't go Sunday.