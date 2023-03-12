Svechnikov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Sunday versus New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Svechnikov left the ice in the second period of Saturday's 4-0 loss to Vegas but returned in the third. He is likely to participate in the pregame warmups Sunday before a decision on his availability is made. Svechnikov has amassed 23 goals, 55 points, 205 shots on net and 140 hits in 64 contests this campaign.