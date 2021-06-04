Svechnikov recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Svechnikov dropped a pass back to Brett Pesce for the Hurricanes' opening tally at 5:15 of the second period. The helper gave Svechnikov a modest three-game point streak (one goal, two assists). The Russian winger has six points, 37 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine playoff outings.