Svechnikov recorded an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Svechnikov won a puck battle along the boards and set up Warren Foegele for the opening goal at 14:20 of the first period. The 19-year-old remains a consistent presence on the scoresheet with four goals and three helpers in his last seven games. That counts as a bit of a cool period -- he's at 42 points (18 goals, 24 helpers), 122 shots on goal and 71 hits through 44 contests overall.