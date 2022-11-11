Svechnikov scored a hat trick Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Oilers.

It was his third career hattie. And the third goal -- a pretty play where he followed his own shot at the left post and lifted a backhand under the crossbar to make it 6-2 -- was his 100th NHL goal. Thursday was a nice slump breaker for Svechnikov. After putting in six goals in his first four games, he'd put up just two goals in his next nine contests. But now, Svechnikov is third overall on the NHL goal list with 11. Snipers tend to score in bunches, so this could be the start of a nice little run.