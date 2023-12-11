Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site Monday that Svechnikov (upper body) is scheduled to undergo an MRI.

Brind'Amour was unable to provide any additional information. Svechnikov, who has missed the past two games, should be considered questionable at best to play Tuesday against Ottawa. The 23-year-old winger has one goal, 10 assists, 41 shots on net and 29 hits through 16 appearances this season.