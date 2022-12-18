Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over Dallas on Saturday.

He scored in the first when he skated the puck in from his own blue line and wired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. He then set up Martin Necas for the OT winnner. Svechnikov has a goal in each of his last two games and 17 overall (29 points), but his 18.5 shooting percentage is well above his career mark (12.3). There will be some regression at some point.