Svechnikov logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, beating Tristan Jarry to the far post on a wrap-around. The 22-year-old winger added a second point with an assist on Brett Pesce's overtime winner. Svechnikov now has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five contests. He's up to 14 goals and 10 assists in 23 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Logs goal and assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pots insurance tally•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Faces tough defense•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Gets 100th career goal in hat trick•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Produces power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Dishes pair of assists•