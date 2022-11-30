Svechnikov logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, beating Tristan Jarry to the far post on a wrap-around. The 22-year-old winger added a second point with an assist on Brett Pesce's overtime winner. Svechnikov now has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five contests. He's up to 14 goals and 10 assists in 23 games this season.