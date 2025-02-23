Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Svechnikov one-timed a pass from Mikko Rantanen at the top of the right circle that deflected off a Leafs defender in the slot. He's on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assist). The Canes are searching to find anyone with chemistry with Rantanen, and Svechnkov could be that guy. If so, his fantasy value will take a jump -- Rantanen would be the best player Svechnikov has played beside in the NHL.