Svechnikov tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Predators.

Svechnikov picked up an assist on Brett Burns' power-play marker in the opening period before adding a goal in the second, his third of the season, to extend Carolina's lead to 3-1. The 23-year-old Svechnikov has two goals and five points in four contests since returning from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Overall, he's up to 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) through 20 games this season.