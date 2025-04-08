Svechnikov (undisclosed) will play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Svechnikov will return to a middle-six role and see time on the power play after missing the last two games. He has accounted for 19 goals, 45 points, 170 shots on net and 135 hits through 66 appearances this season. Svechnikov and Jordan Staal (lower body) will replace Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) and Justin Robidas, who is back with AHL Chicago, in Tuesday's lineup.