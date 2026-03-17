Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechnikov (undisclosed) will play against Columbus on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Svechnikov won't miss any game action after skipping Monday's practice. As a result, he should occupy his regular spot on Carolina's top line against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. He has compiled 24 goals, 58 points, 172 shots on net and 119 hits over 66 appearances this season.
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