Svechnikov (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Vegas, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Svechnikov is poised to return following a six-game absence. He has produced one goal, 10 assists, 41 shots on goal and 29 hits in 16 appearances this season. Svechnikov's return could make Tony DeAngelo a healthy scratch for Tuesday's contest.

