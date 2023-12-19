Svechnikov (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Vegas, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Svechnikov is poised to return following a six-game absence. He has produced one goal, 10 assists, 41 shots on goal and 29 hits in 16 appearances this season. Svechnikov's return could make Tony DeAngelo a healthy scratch for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Might play against Knights•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Getting MRI•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out of action Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Expected to return Thursday•