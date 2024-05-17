Svechnikov registered two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Svechnikov had a secondary assist on the power play and a primary assist at even strength in Thursday's defeat. The 24-year-old added one shot, one block, four hits and a minus-1 rating in 19:04 of ice time. The Russian forward did have six points in as many games in this series, but he only found the back of the net once. He finished the postseason with 11 points in 11 games. Svechnikov has five years remaining on his current contract heading into the offseason.