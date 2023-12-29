Svechnikov scored three goals, including the game-winner, in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Canadiens.

After tipping a Brent Burns shot past Cayden Primeau just 95 seconds into the game, Svechnikov potted the final two goals of the night in the third period, the last coming into an empty net. The hat trick was the third of his career. The 23-year-old winger had a sluggish start to the season while completing his recovery from March knee surgery and then suffering an upper-body injury, but Svechnikov appears to be 100 percent healthy now, delivering three straight multi-point performances and piling up five goals and eight points in five games since returning to the lineup.