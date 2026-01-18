Svechnikov scored three goals, placed four shots on net and dished out four hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

After a multi-point performance to begin the weekend, Svechnikov added three more points Saturday in the form of goals. He opened the scoresheet over the midway point in the second period before quickly scoring a second goal less than a minute after his first. He secured the hat trick late in the third period, marking his fourth multi-point effort of the calendar year. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has 16 goals, 40 points, 137 shots on net and 83 hits through 49 games this season. After a trio of seasons where his point total steadily declined, Svechnikov is on pace to return to 60-plus-point status. His connection with Sebastian Aho on Carolina's top line has been evident since the holiday break, as Svechnikov has recorded four games with three points or more. The left winger is set up to soar across the back half of the season, giving him strong value across nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.