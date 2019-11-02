Svechnikov scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

That's now three straight two-point efforts for the 19-year-old. In fact, Svechnikov has yet to score a single point in any game this season, picking up exactly two points in seven contests and being held off the scoresheet entirely in six. That kind of volatility isn't surprising for a player his age, but the resulting pace -- six goals and 14 points in 13 games -- certainly is given his modest production as a rookie.