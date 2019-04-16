Svechnikov is in the concussion protocol and is expected to miss Game 4 against Washington on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Svechnikov landed pretty hard on the ice following his fight with Alex Ovechkin, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the youngster is dealing with a concussion. Given the uncertainty of recovery timeline for concussions, it probably won't be clear until closer to puck drop on whether Svechnikov will be ready to play for Game 5 on Saturday.