Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: In concussion protocol
Svechnikov is in the concussion protocol and is expected to miss Game 4 against Washington on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Svechnikov landed pretty hard on the ice following his fight with Alex Ovechkin, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the youngster is dealing with a concussion. Given the uncertainty of recovery timeline for concussions, it probably won't be clear until closer to puck drop on whether Svechnikov will be ready to play for Game 5 on Saturday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sustains injury in fight•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Adds power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Doubles up in Game 1 loss•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores milestone goal in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Twenty-goal rookie season?•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Explodes for three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...