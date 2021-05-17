Svechnikov (rest) is in the Hurricanes' projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against Nashville.
Svechnikov's back in as expected after being held out of the regular-season finale. The 21-year-old winger will look to add to a postseason resume that already includes seven goals, five assists and one lost fight to Alex Ovechkin via emphatic knockout in 15 games.
