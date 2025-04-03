Svechnikov (undisclosed) didn't finish Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Svechnikov was limited to 8:39 of ice time Wednesday, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour was not overly concerned about the winger's status following the game. Nonetheless, fantasy managers will want to check in on Svechnikov's status prior to Friday's game in Detroit. The Hurricanes clinched a playoff spot with their win Wednesday and will likely be cautious with any injury situations for the rest of the regular season, as they are virtually locked into a first-round matchup with the Devils.