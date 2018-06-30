Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Inks entry-level deal with Carolina

Svechnikov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.

This news comes as no surprise, as Svechnikov will likely step in immediately and take on a prominent role with the Hurricanes in 2018-19. The Russian winger is a fantastic skater and can score at an elite pace, as evidenced by his 40 goals and 72 points in 44 games with the OHL's Barrie Colts last season, and should be owned in all fantasy formats ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.