Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Inks entry-level deal with Carolina
Svechnikov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.
This news comes as no surprise, as Svechnikov will likely step in immediately and take on a prominent role with the Hurricanes in 2018-19. The Russian winger is a fantastic skater and can score at an elite pace, as evidenced by his 40 goals and 72 points in 44 games with the OHL's Barrie Colts last season, and should be owned in all fantasy formats ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...