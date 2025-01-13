Svechnikov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Svechnikov found the twine for the second game in a row, and he's recorded at least one point in five straight contests. He's up to 15 goals and 17 assists across 44 appearances as he navigates one of his most productive stretches of the campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: First 5-on-5 goal since October•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pockets helper Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Supplies assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Tallies on power play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Lights lamp twice in loss•