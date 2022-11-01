Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Svechnikov ended his two-game goal drought with the game-tying tally in the second period. The 22-year-old also had the decisive goal in the shootout to lift the Hurricanes to their third win in four games. He's up to eight markers, two helpers, 33 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating through nine contests overall.