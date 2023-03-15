Svechnikov (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Svechnikov is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery Thursday, so this move was expected. The 22-year-old winger will finish the 2022-23 campaign having racked up 23 goals and 55 points through 64 contests. At this point it isn't clear if Svechnikov will be ready for the start of training camp in September.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Set for knee surgery•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Game-time call•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Supplies only offense Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Nets goal vs. Tampa Bay•