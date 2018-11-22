Svechnikov unleashed a game-high eight shots in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs, lighting the lamp with an empty-netter.

Carolina's prized prospect certainly deserved that empty-net goal, as his compete level was off the charts throughout the whole game. Svechnikov was blanked five times in the first period and actually didn't record a shot in the second frame, but he kept at it and chased down a loose puck with the cage empty. The broadcasting crew called this the best game of the 18-year-old's career, but obviously, the best has yet to come for the second overall pick from the 2018 draft, who's up to five goals and four assists in 21 games.

