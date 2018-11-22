Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Late goal caps off busy night
Svechnikov unleashed a game-high eight shots in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs, lighting the lamp with an empty-netter.
Carolina's prized prospect certainly deserved that empty-net goal, as his compete level was off the charts throughout the whole game. Svechnikov was blanked five times in the first period and actually didn't record a shot in the second frame, but he kept at it and chased down a loose puck with the cage empty. The broadcasting crew called this the best game of the 18-year-old's career, but obviously, the best has yet to come for the second overall pick from the 2018 draft, who's up to five goals and four assists in 21 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Bumped up to top line•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Relentless in Sunday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores first career NHL goal•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sets up goal for first career point•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Records first two preseason points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...