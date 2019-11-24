Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Leads team in scoring
Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday night.
He scored into the empty net, but a goal is a goal. Svechnikov is riding a seven-game, 11-point scoring streak that includes five goals. The sophomore winger leads all Canes with 26 points and is tied for the team lead in goals with 11. Sizzle.
