Svechnikov notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Svechnikov missed a game Saturday versus the Kings but has been able to handle middle-six minutes over the last two contests. The 24-year-old winger has five points over his last six outings and a total of 17 goals, 38 points, 151 shots on net, 106 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 54 appearances this season. Svechnikov is on track to return to the 20-goal mark after missing it in 2023-24, and he should also be able to top 50 points for the fourth straight year.