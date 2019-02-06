Svechnikov scored his 13th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

The empty-net goal was hardly a crucial one, but the teenage rookie continues to flash his upside. Svechnikov has only found the scoresheet in two of 15 games to begin 2019, making him too risky to roster in most re-draft formats, but the second overall pick in last summer's draft still retains tremendous dynasty-league value.