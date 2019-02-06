Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Lights lamp in win
Svechnikov scored his 13th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.
The empty-net goal was hardly a crucial one, but the teenage rookie continues to flash his upside. Svechnikov has only found the scoresheet in two of 15 games to begin 2019, making him too risky to roster in most re-draft formats, but the second overall pick in last summer's draft still retains tremendous dynasty-league value.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Picks up three points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Cold streak continues•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Bulges twine in defeat•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Nets pair in losing effort•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: On pace for 40-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Late goal caps off busy night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...