Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Svechnikov scored the opening goal at 6:06 of the first period. The 22-year-old has finished his chances at an impressive rate to begin the year, scoring seven goals on 23 shots. He's picked up four of his nine points on the power play while adding nine hits and a plus-1 rating in six appearances. This hot start won't last all year, but Svechnikov looks like he could cruise past the career-high 30 goals he scored last season.