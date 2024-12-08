Svechnikov scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

The 24-year-old winger gave Carolina 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the first two periods, but the Isles quickly erased the deficit in the second frame and never looked back. Svechnikov is on track for a career-best campaign with the man advantage -- he already has seven power-play goals in 27 appearances, just two tallies short of the career-high nine he racked up in 2021-22.