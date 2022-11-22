Svechnikov picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Svechnikov assisted on a Jaccob Slavin goal in the third period before tallying one of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The 22-year-old winger continues a strong start to the season with 13 goals and seven assists through 19 games.
