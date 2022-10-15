Svechnikov posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

The winger watched his brother, Evgeny Svechnikov, score the Sharks' lone goal in the first period. The younger Svechnikov couldn't match his older brother's feat, but Andrei set up Martin Necas on the game-tying goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Svechnikov has a goal, an assist, five shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating through the first two games of the season. He should continue to be a fixture in the Hurricanes' top six.