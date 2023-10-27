Svechnikov (knee) has been activated off injured reserve and will be in action versus San Jose on Friday.

Svechnikov will suit up for the first time since March 11 against the Golden Knights due to his ACL injury. Despite playing in just 64 games last season, the Russian winger still managed to reach both the 20-goal and 50-point thresholds. With his injury concerns behind him, Svechnikov should be capable of hitting those marks again in 2023-24 and possibly pushing for 60 points.