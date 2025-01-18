Svechnikov posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Svechnikov got on the scoresheet for the seventh time in nine games. He has three goals and four helpers over those contests, an improvement on the end of December when he was limited to two points in a 10-game stretch. Svechnikov now has 15 tallies, 18 helpers, 129 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances.